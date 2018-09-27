Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was targeted at her home in Morton Road, Stewarton

Detectives are hunting two men after a 78-year-old woman was attacked on her doorstep.

The suspects approached the victim at her home in Morton Road, Stewarton, about 11:00 on Thursday and offered to carry out work.

She declined but was then pushed inside and sustained minor facial injuries as she landed on the ground.

The men then made their way through the house and ransacked one room but left empty handed.

Although the woman did not require hospital treatment she has been left very distressed by her ordeal.

Witness appeal

Det Insp Stephen McCulloch said: "The men made off on foot from the house but got into a small hatchback car.

"We believe that these men have been in the area offering to carry out work and so would appeal to anyone who had been approached, or indeed who knows who they are, to contact police.

"Thankfully, on this occasion they didn't steal anything from the house but the fact that the lady was assaulted and they went through the house, shows they obviously have no concern for anyone but themselves and it is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible."

One of the suspects is white, in his mid to late 30s, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in, of average build, with dark hair and had a local accent.

His teenage accomplice is described as white, 5ft 1in to 5ft 2in, of thin build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a light top with long sleeves.