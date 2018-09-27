Image copyright Facebook/ BBC Image caption Jeanna Maher was found dead in house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 51-year-old woman in Glasgow.

Jeanna Maher was discovered about 18:45 on Wednesday in a house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday to determine how she she died but the death is being treated as murder.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

It is understood Ms Maher worked in Asda in Bearsden.

Det Insp Scott McCallum, of the Major Investigations Team, said: "Officers are currently making door-to-door inquiries in the area and examining local CCTV.

"I'm appealing to members of the local community who may have any information regarding any suspicious activity or events in Dewar Drive since the morning of Wednesday, 26th September to get in touch with us.

"Please don't dismiss anything you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on."