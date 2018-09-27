Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Thomas Lamont sold the pills to Zoe Bremner after being contacted on Facebook

A teenage drug dealer has been jailed for a year after selling ecstasy to a 14-year-old girl who died after taking it.

Thomas Lamont, 18, sold six tablets to Zoe Bremner in June last year.

The schoolgirl became ill after taking two of the pills and was pronounced dead after an ambulance was called to a flat in Glasgow's Cowcaddens.

Lamont, from the Knightswood area, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy (MDMA).

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC said the sentence would have been 14 months, but for the guilty plea.

Co-accused Stephen Selkirk, 18, joined him in the dock after admitting the same charge.

He pled guilty to dealing the drug to four teenagers in April and May last year.

Selkirk, from Yoker, Glasgow, was jailed for 14 months, reduced from 16 months.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Zoe Bremner and two friends bought six pills from Thomas Lamont

The court earlier heard how Zoe and two friends had been at a house party before heading to another property.

Prosecutor Niall MacDonald said they later agreed to try a new ecstasy pill called "capital hardcore".

Zoe contacted Lamont through Facebook Messenger.

He suggested meeting her in the city's Drumchapel to sell six tablets for £45 and sent her a message stating: "Be rapid."

Zoe went on to hand over the cash before going to the flat in Cowcaddens.

'Unable to walk'

She took a couple of the pills while two girls shared the others.

The court heard Zoe was later "unable to walk".

Mr MacDonald said: "She became increasingly agitated and aggressive. She subsequently appeared to be taking a fit."

A 999 call was made, but Zoe never recovered.

A post-mortem examination revealed the death was due to ecstasy "intoxication".

The court heard Lamont's DNA was found on the bag they came in. He made no comment when questioned by police.

Sheriff Johnston told Lamont: "Zoe Bremner died very quickly from ingesting MDMA. The risk is always there. That is why the court deals seriously with these cases."

Selkirk was sentenced for selling pills after also being contacted via Facebook.

The four 15-year-old's who bought them either took the tablets or shared them with friends.