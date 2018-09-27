Image copyright @athersleyredsscots

A man has been taken to hospital after a cherry-picker crashed onto a bus in Glasgow city centre.

The incident happened in George Square, beside George House, at about 22:20 on Wednesday.

The cherry-picker is understood to have crashed through a bus stop.

A man who was on the aerial platform suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

