A man was caught with a £400,000 haul of cannabis - marked with euro logos.

Christopher Haynes, 40, was arrested after officers were told a Toyota Landcruiser was travelling to Glasgow with drugs inside.

The vehicle was later spotted on the M74, near Larkhall, and then tailed to Carmyle before it was pulled over by police.

Haynes, of Poole, Dorset, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he was the only person in the car which contained two large cardboard boxes in the boot.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said they held 1,500 bars of what was believed to be cannabis resin.

He added: "All were found to be individually wrapped in plastic. Each were found to bear an impression of a euro symbol."

The total weight of the haul was 145kg and it had a potential street value of £420,000.

Haynes will be sentenced next month.