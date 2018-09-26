Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in 2016

Two people have gone on trial charged with abducting and murdering a woman who has allegedly not been seen for more than 18 years.

Margaret Fleming, who lived in Inverclyde, was reported missing in 2016 but there have been no independent sightings of her since 1999.

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones are also accused of pretending Ms Fleming was alive and claiming her benefits.

Mr Cairney, 76, and Ms Jones, 58, deny all the charges against them.

The trial, at the High Court in Glasgow, is expected to last up to eight weeks.