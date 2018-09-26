Image copyright Google Image caption The drugs were recovered from a house and a vehicle on Fernslea Avenue, Blantyre.

Detectives have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £750,000 following a raid in South Lanarkshire.

The Class A drugs were recovered from a house and a vehicle on Fernslea Avenue, Blantyre, at about 15:30 on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the suspects are both due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Martin McGhee said: "A significant haul of drugs have been taken off the street and two people have been charged as a result of this operation.

"Teams of officers work every day to gather intelligence and target those who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs within our communities.

"We will always look to act upon information provided to us by the local community, who play a vital role in our response to those involved in the illicit supply of drugs."