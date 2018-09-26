Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near St Thomas Aquinas secondary school in Jordanhill

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was knocked down on her way to school in Glasgow.

Police said the accident happened about 08:30 on Mitre Road, next to St Thomas Aquinas secondary in Jordanhill.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed an advanced paramedic and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

The girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital University Hospital but no details about her condition have been released.