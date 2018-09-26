Image copyright Google/ Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to the man in connection with an assault on a 15-year-old boy at Greenock bus station

Detectives have released a CCTV image of an elderly man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a teenager.

The incident happened at the Kilblain Street Bus Terminal in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Saturday 6 January.

The victim of the assault, which happened between 21:30 and 21:50, was a 15-year-old boy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers believe the man in the image may be able to help the inquiry.

He is described as elderly, about 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and he spoke with a local accent.