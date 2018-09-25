Image copyright Google Image caption The workman was electrocuted at Kilwinning Academy about 11:30 on Tuesday

A workman is seriously ill in hospital after he was electrocuted while carrying out repair work at a school in North Ayrshire.

The man was carrying out renovations in a disused building at Kilwinning Academy on Dalry Road.

The alarm was raised about 11:30 on Tuesday and he was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Police Scotland confirmed there will be a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.

The injured man is an electrician who worked for a contractor.

North Ayrshire Council said there was no danger to pupils as the area was only accessible to authorised personnel.