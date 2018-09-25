Image copyright Google Image caption Dawson was remanded in custody after he appeared before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court

A computer expert has been convicted of possessing what is thought to be Scotland's largest haul of child sex abuse images.

Nearly 433,000 pictures and 2,100 videos were seized from Shaun Dawson, 48, in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

The software engineer stored the material on multiple computers and external hard drives at his home.

Dawson was found guilty of downloading and possessing the images between January 2010 and September 2016.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard thousands of the stills and videos were at the worst levels of depravity.

Dawson said in evidence he was "obsessive about security" and would take his laptop into the bathroom.

The father-of-two denied the charges but was convicted on a unanimous jury verdict.

Police computer forensics experts found CVs in Dawson's name and evidence of deleted files while searching for the indecent material.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing and placed on the sex offenders register.