Scottish Water investigating supply issue

  • 25 September 2018
taps Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Water says it is investigating why large areas of Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire are without water.

The company said supplies had been interrupted in postcode areas G12, G20, G23, G41, G42, G61 and G62.

It said engineers had been sent to investigate the problem and have apologised to all those customers affected.

