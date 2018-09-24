Image copyright Google Image caption The shopkeeper was attacked and robbed by two men on Gower Road

Detectives are appealing for help after a shopkeeper was beaten and robbed of his takings in Glasgow.

The attack on the 61-year-old Asian man happened in Gower Street, near to Maxwell Drive, in the city's south side at about 22:00 on Saturday.

The victim was just returning to his van when he was grabbed from behind and repeatedly hit on the face and body.

The suspects escaped with the man's mobile phone and his black jacket which contained a four-figure sum of cash.

According to police, the men ran along Gower Street in the direction of Sherbrooke Drive before disappearing.

Both attackers are described as Asian and aged between 20 to 30 years.

One was about 6ft, clean shaven and wearing dark grey-black jogging bottoms and a top with lighter grey on the chest and shoulders.

The second man was slightly shorter, slim build, with short dark hair and wearing a lighter grey jogging bottoms and top with dark footwear.

The victim made his way home where his family contacted the police.

Det Con Emma Laurie said: "The victim owns a shop in the area and we believe that the despicable individuals responsible have targeted him specifically, in the hope he would be carrying a significant sum of cash.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area on Saturday night and may have noticed two men matching the above descriptions, or anything at all suspicious, to please come forward."