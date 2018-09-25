Image caption Roisin Walker has made a full recovery from her injuries and want to put the trauma behind her

Roisin Walker appears remarkably calm as she recalls the day her life almost ended when a car was deliberately driven into a group six children, some as young as 12.

Six months on, Roisin, who was 14 at the time, remembers nothing of the impact itself - or how the car reversed over her, breaking her neck in two places.

Many of her memories of that March Saturday afternoon in Glasgow's Castlemilk are blurred.

She told BBC Scotland she had met her friends at a shop in the town.

"It was just as we were about to leave, a car came up the hill behind us and crashed into us.

"I can remember just before the car came but I kind of blacked out after that.

"I can remember standing back up again, getting put on a crate. I can remember the police and the ambulance coming and then going to hospital.

"Even after I got up I was confused - I thought I was fine and I just left. But obviously I wasn't."

Roisin and her friends were innocent victims of a feud, thought to be linked to the death of a man the previous summer.

Carpet salesman Gerald Gavan used his car to target a young man he'd spotted crossing the road - but instead ploughed into the youngsters standing nearby.

CCTV played in court showed the children being thrown into the air, before he callously drove away.

Miraculously no-one died, partly thanks to Roisin herself. Police said the footage showed her pushing some of her friends to safety.

Two other girls, two boys and a man were treated for minor injuries.

The silver Vauxhall Astra was later found burnt out about a mile away in Carmunnock.

For Roisin's family many more days of anguish lay ahead as they sat beside her hospital bed, not knowing how bad her injures were.

"It was the thought if she'd be able to walk, or function from the neck down," recalls her mother Trisha.

"She was moving her eyes and speaking to me, being the really funny person that she usually is, but we didn't know what was going on with the rest of her body, or her arms and legs.

"We didn't know what was going to happen to them. It was a horrible time."

The surgery and rehabilitation had the best possible outcome.

Roisin has made a full recovery - although for the family the recent court case has reopened old emotional wounds.

Her sister Jamieleigh recalls the shock of watching the CCTV footage, and seeing for the first time what took place.

"It brought back everything from when it first happened, it brought back all the emotion," she said.

"It was like we were reliving the moment again, having to watch it wasn't nice to see it all. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

Image caption Roisin can now revisit the scene of the crash without feeling upset

Gerald Gavan later admitted seven counts of attempted murder. Six of his victims were aged between 12 and 14.

Roisin's mother says she tries not to think about the man who could do this to her daughter.

"I don't think anybody will ever come to to terms with it when something like that happens," she says.

"You just have to deal with it. My main focus is my kids. It does make me really really angry - but I'm trying not to focus on the anger. It won't get me anywhere."

When Roisin first returned to the spot where Gavan almost killed her, she felt shaken - but she too has a determination to move on.

"The first time I was back at the shop it was weird because of everything that happened there. But because I go there for lunch at school, I just kind of got used to it," she said.

"Now I just want to get on with my life."