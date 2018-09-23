Body of man, 39, found in Glasgow street
- 23 September 2018
Police in Glasgow are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a street in Townhead.
An area close to Kennedy Street was cordoned off after the alarm was raised just before 09:00.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed: "At about 08:50, The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered in Kennedy Street, Townhead."
The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage.