Body of man, 39, found in Glasgow street

  • 23 September 2018
Kennedy Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Kennedy Street has been cordoned off as police investigate

Police in Glasgow are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a street in Townhead.

An area close to Kennedy Street was cordoned off after the alarm was raised just before 09:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed: "At about 08:50, The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered in Kennedy Street, Townhead."

The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage.

