Image copyright Google Image caption Police have asked local residents if they saw or heard anything unusual

A man has been seriously injured with a knife in an early-morning attack in Lanarkshire.

The 36-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition in Hairmyres Hospital following the assault in Strathmore Gardens, Rutherglen.

Police said the man was attacked between 01:30 and 02:00.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault or saw anyone hanging about the area before it to contact them.

Det Con Debbie Walker said: "Officers are currently trying to establish a detailed description of the suspect and have been checking the area for CCTV and making door to door enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who lives in the area or may have been nearby at the time of the incident who has any information to come forward and contact us.

"You may have heard a noise in the early hours, or have seen somebody hanging around prior to the attack taking place."