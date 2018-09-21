A man caught red-handed with an antique revolver in his home after a tip-off to police has been jailed for five years.

John McFarlane admitted having the US-made Forehand and Wadsworth Swamp Angel silver revolver on April 23 and 24.

McFarlane, 32, told police he had been given the weapon a few days earlier but claimed he could not identify the source.

The judge, Lord Matthews, told McFarlane the only appropriate sentence was a prison term.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he had previous convictions for assault to danger of life, dishonesty, drugs and road traffic offences.

'It's an antique'

Firearms officers went to McFarlane's Glasgow home on 24 April with a search warrant.

He told them: "I know why yous are here. It's for the gun. There's a revolver in there with two bullets, but it's an antique."

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: "The property was searched and a silver revolver and two brass rounds were seized from a bedroom table by police officers."

McFarlane's DNA was found on the trigger, the grip and cylinder rod of the weapon.

Scientists who examined the bullets found that the cartridges did not contain any propellant powder and said there would be insufficient energy to propel the bullet from the barrel.