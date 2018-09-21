Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked in his home on Hunter Drive, Irvine

A man is recovering after two masked men burst into his house and sprayed an unknown chemical in his face.

Detectives said the 40-year-old victim was sleeping when the pair entered his home on Hunter Drive, Irvine, about 23:50 on Thursday.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was treated for facial injuries and is in a stable condition.

Police have yet to identify the liquid used in the assault.

Det Sgt Martin Prendergast said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish exactly what has happened here and why, however at this time we believe that the victim was sprayed with some sort of substance, causing him injuries.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Hunter Drive just before midnight and may have seen two men wearing balaclavas, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."