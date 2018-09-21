Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old is being treated in University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie

A teenager was seriously injured after he was struck by a Land Rover while crossing a road.

The incident happened about 18:55 on Thursday on Central Way, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie where staff describe his condition as stable.

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen the Land Rover beforehand to get in touch.

Sgt Craig Beaver said: "Officers have been checking CCTV, however would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area last night who may have dashcam footage that could help us to come forward."