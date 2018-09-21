Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Maureen McCready died five days after her mother Agnes Brannigan

A woman has died five days after a crash which claimed the life of her 95-year-old mother.

Maureen McCready, 68, was seriously injured in the accident on the M73/M8 slip road at about 15:30 on Saturday.

Police confirmed Ms McCready, from Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, died from her injuries in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Her mother, Agnes (Nancy) Brannigan, from the Possilpark area of Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms McCready was driving on the M73 northbound off-slip road to the M8 (Junction 8) when she appeared to lose control.

Her silver Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and crashed into a ditch on the grass verge.

A police spokeswoman said: "An investigation to establish the circumstances is under way and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

"Motorists are also being asked to check any dashcam footage which may have captured detail which could be relevant to the investigation."