Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews fight blaze at Glasgow Golf Club in Bearsden

  • 21 September 2018

About 50 firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a golf club in Bearsden.

Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue at about 21:20 on Thursday.

Ten fire engines remained at the scene at 07:00 on Friday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

