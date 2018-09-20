Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard McCaffrey carried out a string of sexual assaults over a 13-year period

A serial rapist who committed his first sex attack when he was still a child has been jailed for 16 years.

Samuel McCaffrey carried out a string of sexual assaults on victims during a 13-year period in the east end of Glasgow.

McCaffrey, 28, will also be kept under supervision for a further eight years following his custodial sentence.

The judge Lord Armstrong said the predator had been found guilty of "grave crimes" against three women.

McCaffrey was convicted of seven charges of rape and a further offence of assault with intent to rape.

Two of the offences were committed when McCaffrey was himself was a child.

New Year attacks

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he had amassed 27 previous convictions since the age of 17 for a range of offences and had been sentenced to imprisonment on three occasions.

McCaffrey carried out his first attack in September in 2004 at a flat in Glasgow when he raped a 13-year-old girl.

He raped the same victim a second time at a different address on New Year's Day in 2006 when she was 15 years old.

McCaffrey attacked her again on a third occasion on 1 January, 2011 when she was 20.

On two occasions in 2009 and the following year he raped a second woman at different addresses in Glasgow.

McCaffrey carried out three further rapes on a third woman during the last year.