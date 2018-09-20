Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised in Kirkton Avenue, West Kilbride, about 20:45 on Wednesday

A 68-year-old man has died following a fire at a house in North Ayrshire.

The alarm was raised in Kirkton Avenue, West Kilbride, at about 20:45 on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but discovered the man dead inside.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an investigation was ongoing but there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.