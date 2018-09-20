Man in court over death in Easterhouse

Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Ronald Pattison died after being found injured at a property in Durno Path

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of another man in Glasgow.

Police were called to a house in Durno Path, Easterhouse, at about 18:50 on Monday where two men were found with serious injuries.

Ronald Pattison, 38, of Carriden Place, Glasgow, died a short time later.

Patrick Phinn, 48, from Ellon, Aberdeenshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Mr Pattison's death.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again within eight days.