Image copyright Watchtower/ Google Image caption Alexander returned to the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court just 24 hours after he was banned from driving

A drunk man who crashed his car just hours after being banned from the road for a previous drink-driving offence has avoided a jail term.

Jamie Alexander, 27, smashed his Vauxhall Corsa into a fence at a farm in Renfrewshire while nearly three-times the drink-drive limit.

The accident happened hours after he admitted drink-driving and being in possession of a blade in public.

Sheriff James Spy placed Alexander on a year-long Community Payback Order.

He was also told to complete 250 hours' unpaid work in 10 months and was banned from driving for 42 months.

'Irresponsible and idiotic'

The offences took place on 28 August, just after Alexander had been at court.

On that occasion he admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for a year and fined £900.

But 24 hours later he was back in the dock to admit four charges - driving while disqualified, drink-driving, driving without insurance and careless driving.

Defence solicitor Amy Spencer said: "To describe these offences as 'mindless, irresponsible and idiotic' would be understating it.

"Why he drove to court on the day of a drink-driving trial he cannot explain.

"He pleaded guilty and was banned and had alcohol with someone he met in court and had planned, he tells me, to get public transport home but then decided, stupidly, to chance it - and devastation has followed."

'Beyond stupid'

Sentence was deferred for background reports and Alexander returned to the dock on Wednesday.

Ms Spencer asked for leniency for Alexander, who had been remanded in custody to await sentence.

She said his girlfriend was struggling "emotionally and financially" as he had been remanded and that he knew his actions had been "beyond stupid."

She pointed out he had spent three weeks behind bars, adding: "He never wants to return to custody."

After hearing that he works as a landscape gardener and had written to the farmer apologising and offering to fix the fence and field, Sheriff James Spy placed him on a Community Payback Order.