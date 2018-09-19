Man seriously hurt after shooting in Glasgow
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a shooting in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.
Police said shots were fired at a flat in Cuthelton Terrace at about 23:00 on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old man who was injured was taken from the scene by ambulance.
The cul-de-sac in the east end of the city remained cordoned off on Wednesday to allow an investigation of the scene. Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a shooting incident at a flat in Cuthelton Terrace at around 23:00.
"Police and ambulance attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital.
"His condition is described as serious but stable."