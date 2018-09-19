Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Cuthelton Terrace on Tuesday

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a shooting in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.

Police said shots were fired at a flat in Cuthelton Terrace at about 23:00 on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old man who was injured was taken from the scene by ambulance.

The cul-de-sac in the east end of the city remained cordoned off on Wednesday to allow an investigation of the scene. Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a shooting incident at a flat in Cuthelton Terrace at around 23:00.

"Police and ambulance attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital.

"His condition is described as serious but stable."