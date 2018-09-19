Man charged after death of 38-year-old in Easterhouse
Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to a house in Durno Path in Easterhouse at about 18:50 on Monday where they found two men seriously injured - a 48-year-old and a 38 year-old.
The 38-year-old, named as Ronald Pattison of Carriden Place, died shortly after. The other man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Police said a 48-year-old man was due to appear in court on Wednesday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.