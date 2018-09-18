Image caption The effigies were hung from stands in the Celtic end of the ground

A sheriff has deserted the trial of nine Celtic fans charged with hanging effigies at an Old Firm match.

Sheriff Allan Findlay hit out at prosecutors for not giving defence lawyers "full disclosure" of available evidence.

The supporters were charged following a league match at Parkhead in September 2016, which Celtic won 5-1.

The accusations centred on effigies and a banner hung at the game and were said to be "threatening and offensive".

Ross Brady, 29, Kieran Carvill, 19, Andrew McDonald, 24, Kasey McKinnon, 19, Martin Gallagher, 27, Mark Macdonald, 24, Lewis McLachlan, 20, Myles McSwegan, 18 and Michael Bentley, 28, were due to stand trial.

Seven hearings had taken place before the case called before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Edited material

But after a two-year wait the Crown gave defence lawyers a version edited by police of what was deemed to be relevant to the case.

Lawyers successfully argued that they did not have all the material that was available and made a motion for the case to be deserted.

There was edited material from a number of computer disks and USB sticks.

Sheriff Findlay said: "The Crown have taken the view that they are going to rely on police evidence.

"I don't know what's on the disks.

"For the life of me I cannot understand why the Crown simply didn't disclose this stuff to the defence."