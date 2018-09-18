Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gavin Gray ran his card sharing business from his Bellshill home

A man who made £120,000 through a cyberfraud card-sharing scheme has been ordered to repay the money.

Gavin Gray, 27, admitted illegally selling old decryption codes for premium Sky TV channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Movies.

He had been given the codes for his own personal use but sold them to a list of 1,800 clients.

The Crown Office said Gray charged customers £5 a month over a four-year period.

When officers searched his home they seized £44,500 hidden in a safe in the loft.

A further £80,000 was recovered from his bank account.

Gray advertised his criminal business on dedicated card-sharing websites and forums.

Prosecutors said he was the first person to be convicted of card-sharing, having pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and offences under the Copyright Designs Patents Act 1988.

In March last year, Gray, from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, was sentenced to a 12-month Restriction of Liberty Order.

Confiscation order

He was also given a Community Payback Order and told to complete 300 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday he returned to the same court where he was told a confiscation order for £128,670 had been granted.

Liam Murphy, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: "Gray operated a large-scale card sharing scheme which defrauded a broadcaster out of more than a million pounds over four years.

"Today's result should serve as a warning to all criminals.

"We will not stop at prosecution.

"We will use the laws available to us to ensure money obtained through crime is confiscated from those who do not deserve it and reinvested into the community."