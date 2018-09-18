Police probe death of 63-year-old man in wooded area
- 18 September 2018
Detectives are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man after his body was found in a wooded area in North Lanarkshire.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Monday evening, near Whinhall Road, in the Burnfoot area of Airdrie.
A force spokeswoman said: "A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.
"However, the death is being treated as unexplained and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."