Woman, 95, who died in Baillieston crash named
- 17 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 95-year-old woman who died after the car she was in crashed into a ditch at Baillieston has been named.
Agnes (Nancy) Brannigan, from the Possilpark area of Glasgow, was a passenger in the silver Ford Fiesta which came off the M73 slip road to the M8 at about 15:30 on Saturday.
A 68-year-old woman who was driving the car remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.