Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jason Phillips was last seen in Cumnock on Friday

Police are continuing to search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.

Jason Phillips was last seen at 15:00 leaving Cumnock town centre in East Ayrshire.

When he did not return to his nearby home, his family contacted police and reported him missing.

Officers said he had been missing before but, given his age, it was "imperative we locate him and make sure he is safe and well".

Jason is white, about 5ft 4 in tall, with a slim build, short fair hair, blue eyes and has braces on his teeth.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a white polo top and black trousers. He was also wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up. Officers believe he is carrying a grey and black Adidas bag.

Extensive police inquiries are under way with officers speaking to his family and friends for any indication as to where he may be.

However, all attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

In the past, Jason has been known to visit Muirkirk village and the Netherthird area of Cumnock.

Sgt Claire Boyd said: "We are extremely concerned for Jason. His family and friends are understandably upset and everyone just wants to know he is safe and well.

"We have been checking CCTV footage from in and around the town for any further information which could assist us.

"If anyone has seen Jason or has any information as to his whereabouts, please do contact us."