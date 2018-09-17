Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens, Irvine

Police are asking for the public's help after a man and a young girl were hurt in a quad bike crash in North Ayrshire.

The vehicle hit a lamppost on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens in Irvine at about 17:30 on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and an 8-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital.

She was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. They both remain in a serious condition.

PC Johnathan Baxter said: "This incident has left two people with very serious injuries and we are working to establish exactly what happened in the lead-up to the quad bike colliding with the lamppost.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area that night who may have seen the quad bike prior to the incident to come forward and contact us."