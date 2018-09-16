Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Dalness Street, near Ard Street, in Glasgow on Saturday

A man was seriously injured after being chased and attacked by another man with a knife in Glasgow.

The incident happened when a 25-year-old man was walking in Dalness Street, near Ard Street, at about 21:20 on Saturday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition was described as "stable".

Police said they were treating the incident as attempted murder.

The suspect was described as being white and in his 20s. He was wearing a red hooded robe, with white lining.

'Violent attack'

Det Con Jacqueline Harris, from Shettleston Police office, said: "This was a violent attack and therefore we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward so we can find the person responsible.

"The suspect was dressed unusually, in a red hooded robe with white lining - likened to that of a bathrobe.

"Think back, do you remember seeing anyone wearing anything similar last night?"

Officers have been checking CCTV cameras in the area as well as making door-to-door inquiries.