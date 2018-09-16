Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens, Irvine

An eight-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have been seriously injured in a quad bike crash in North Ayrshire.

The pair were hurt when the bike crashed on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens, Irvine.

They were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Both were said to be in a serious condition.

Police said an investigation was under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.