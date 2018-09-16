Girl, 8, and man injured in quad bike crash in Irvine
- 16 September 2018
An eight-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have been seriously injured in a quad bike crash in North Ayrshire.
The pair were hurt when the bike crashed on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens, Irvine.
They were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Both were said to be in a serious condition.
Police said an investigation was under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.