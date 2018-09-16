Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a flat in Newlands Road, Glasgow

A 31-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being assaulted in a Glasgow flat.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Newlands Road in the south side of the city at about noon on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known.

Police said a 58-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.