Woman seriously assaulted in Glasgow flat
- 16 September 2018
A 31-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being assaulted in a Glasgow flat.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Newlands Road in the south side of the city at about noon on Sunday.
The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known.
Police said a 58-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.