Police questioned people exactly a week on from the shooting

Detectives investigating the drive-by murder of a father-of-two are following up new leads on the getaway car.

Up to 10 shots were fired at Gary More, 32, in Gartness, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday 6 September.

Officers revisited the scene hours after Mr More's sister made an emotional public appeal.

They spoke to about 40 people and obtained new information about the stolen white Skoda Fabia which was torched in the north of Glasgow.

Mr More, who had battled addiction issues, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary More died at the scene of the shooting a week ago

Police said the targeted shooting happened in Gartness Drive at about 20:10 when several people, including children, were in the area.

The killer, who was armed with a handgun, shot Mr More multiple times as he spoke to a friend outside his rented flat.

He then sped off in the Skoda with up to three other men.

On Thursday the detective leading the investigation said police had not received a single call from the public in the week since Mr More was killed.

Officers later returned to the scene and also spoke to people near to where the stolen car was recovered, about 20 miles away, on Craigmaddie Road in the north of Glasgow.

Det Supt Allan Burton said: "At this time we are following up information received, in particular information in relation to the movements and occupants of the car."

Mr More's sister, Lynsey, said the family has been left devastated.

She told a press conference in Motherwell: "Life for us will never be the same again without Gary in it."

Ms More revealed her brother, who ran fitness classes at his gym, was dealing with addiction issues.

She added: "I was at one of his yoga classes on Tuesday night, never knowing that the next time I would see him he would be dying in my arms."