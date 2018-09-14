Image copyright Google Image caption Staffing levels and skills at Clachan of Campsie House have been criticised

A care home in East Dunbartonshire must make urgent improvements to how vulnerable older residents are looked after, inspectors have said.

The Care Inspectorate said it had "serious concerns" about Clachan of Campsie House in Lennoxtown following a complaints investigation.

It has listed six areas which require urgent improvement.

These include staffing levels, staff skills, qualifications, knowledge and experience and staff recruitment.

Management at the home must also ensure staff "consistently follow advice provided by any health professional in respect of people's care".

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress, and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."