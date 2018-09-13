Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Garfield Street in Dennistoun, near Reidvale Street, on Wednesday morning

A 32-year-old man has been stabbed in the face and body in what police believe was a targeted attack in the east end of Glasgow.

The man was walking along Garfield Street in Dennistoun at about 04:00 on Wednesday when a man crossed the road to attack him.

The victim managed to make his own way to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he continues to receive treatment.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

The suspect was described as being white, of heavy build and wearing a T-shirt which was grey at the top, dark grey in the middle and black at the bottom.

He wore black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Det Con Steven Slater, of Shettleston CID, said: "We believe that the injured man was the intended victim, however, that makes no difference to our investigation.

"He was viciously attacked and, according to medical staff, his injuries will leave significant permanent scarring.

"Officers have been in the area today checking CCTV and speaking to neighbours, but we still need people to come forward with information that will help us catch the man responsible."