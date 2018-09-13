Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Sauchiehall Lane, near Blythswood Street

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Glasgow city centre.

The incident happened on Sauchiehall Lane, near Blythswood Street, at about 01:30 on Saturday 25 August.

Police Scotland said the 35-year-old has been charged and he is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday,

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury and later released.