The woman was robbed as she waited for a bus in Chalmers Street, Clydebank

An armed robber who stole a woman's purse containing £2 has been jailed for five years and three months.

James McGuire, 40, threatened the woman with a knife as she stood at a bus stop in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

He grabbed her purse - which contained the cash, a number of store cards and her driving licence - before fleeing along the town's Chalmers Street.

McGuire pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and received his sixth conviction for robbery.

Lord Mulholland told McGuire that his behaviour was "despicable". He added: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for your victim."