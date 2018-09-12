Image copyright Police Scotland

Police investigating a shooting at a house in Glasgow have released CCTV of a man they want to trace.

A weapon was fired in Millroad Drive, Calton, at approximately 23:00 on 23 April although no-one was injured.

Detectives believe that a man seen wearing a baggy grey hooded top could assist them with the inquiry which is being treated as attempted murder.

He is described as white, between 20 and 35 years old, about 5ft 8 inches tall with a slim build and shaved hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

Image caption Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We would like to reassure the public that such incidents are rare and following this, additional police officers were deployed in the area.

"Should any local residents have any concerns, they should contact the police for assistance."