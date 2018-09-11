Image copyright Police handout Image caption The More family said their world had been "shattered". Pictured Gary More and mother Angela.

The family of man shot dead in North Lanarkshire last week have spoken of their devastation at his murder.

Gary More, 32, was gunned down in Chapelhall , near Airdrie, last Thursday evening.

His sister Lynsey issued a statement on behalf of the family after detectives said there had been a "poor" response to their appeals for information.

She said their hearts had been "broken" and their world "shattered" by the killing.

Mr More was outside his home in Gartness Drive when he was fatally wounded by a gunman who fired up to 10 shots at him.

The attacker fled in a white Skoda car, with several other people inside.

A car matching its description was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road near Balmore, north of Glasgow. The vehicle had been stolen in Pollokshields in the city a month ago.

Despite several appeals for information, detectives said the response so far had been disappointing.

'Family and friends'

In a statement, Mr More's sister Lynsey said: "There are no words to describe the devastation we have experienced as a family - losing a son, brother, father and uncle.

"Our hearts have been broken and we cannot understand how anyone could even consider taking this course of action against another human being.

"People who really knew Gary know how much he valued friends and family - they were the centre of his life.

"He was a good person with a good heart and we all loved him so much. Our world has been shattered and our lives will never be the same again. Gary did not deserve this, no one deserves this.

"It has been a great comfort to us to receive so many messages of kindness and support from the people who really knew Gary.

"We would urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to make the police aware of it. By doing so you might prevent another family from experiencing our nightmare. "

Image caption Police cordoned off Gartness Drive following the shooting

Officers have been studying CCTV believed to show the Skoda in Airdrie, as well as a possible sighting in Kirkintilloch, en route to where the vehicle was found burnt out.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car between 19:00 and 23:00 on Thursday 6 September, or anyone with dashcam footage from the time, to contact them.

Det Supt Allan Burton from the Major Investigations Team said: "We have had a very poor response so far for information despite the fact that children and members of the public were there at the time and could so easily have been injured, therefore I am urging anyone with information to please pass it on to police immediately.

"I would like to reassure people that information can be given in confidence and you can also contact Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous."