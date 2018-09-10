Man arrested after firearm incident in Coatbridge
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly fired at a house in Lanarkshire.
Police officers were called to reports of a gunshot at a property in Oxford Street in Coatbridge at about 14:00 on Sunday.
Armed police units responded and a man was arrested and taken into custody and later charged.
He was due to appear later at Airdrie Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police received reports of a firearm being discharged at a property in Coatbridge.
"It occurred at around 14:00 when we received reports of a gunshot in Oxford Street."