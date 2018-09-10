Image copyright Google Image caption Police responded to reports of a gun being fired at a property in Oxford Street, Coatbridge.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly fired at a house in Lanarkshire.

Police officers were called to reports of a gunshot at a property in Oxford Street in Coatbridge at about 14:00 on Sunday.

Armed police units responded and a man was arrested and taken into custody and later charged.

He was due to appear later at Airdrie Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police received reports of a firearm being discharged at a property in Coatbridge.

"It occurred at around 14:00 when we received reports of a gunshot in Oxford Street."