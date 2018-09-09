Glasgow & West Scotland

Bomb disposal team called to Bishopbriggs canal path over suspect item

  • 9 September 2018
Police officer at scene

A bomb disposal team has been called to an area near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire after a suspect item was found.

Police cordoned off the canal path near the Leisuredrome Leisure Centre at about 10:25.

It is understood the object was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said further investigations were continuing at the scene.

