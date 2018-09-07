Image copyright Google

Cannabis with an estimated street value of half a million pounds has been recovered from a property in Paisley.

Police officers, using a search warrant, made the discovery in Back Sneddon Street on Thursday 6 September.

Two men, aged 20 and 29 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

They are due to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court later. A full report into the incident is due to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.