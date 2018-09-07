Royal couple to reopen Mackintosh tearoom

Image copyright Willow Tea Rooms Trust

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are to reopen tea rooms originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in Glasgow.

Charles and Camilla will visit the Willow Tea Rooms on Sauchiehall Street, which dates back to 1903.

They will put in place a wood carving, to complete the £10m four-year restoration project.

The building is the only example where Mackintosh had complete control over architecture, interior design, furniture and even cutlery.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh had total artistic control of the original project

The royal couple will tour the restored saloons, billiard room, gallery and salon de luxe, as well as a new exhibition telling the story of Mackintosh and Miss Catherine Cranston, who commissioned the tea rooms and restaurant.

They will also meet trainees who have been taken on by the tea room following a training course organised through the Prince's Trust.

The Duchess is due to visit the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre later in the day to hear about the work of Target Ovarian Cancer in its 10th anniversary year, before heading to the Maggie's Centre at Gartnavel Hospital.

The Duchess has been president of Maggie's Centres since 2008 and will meet Lily Jencks, daughter of the charity's co-founders, who designed the garden surrounding the centre.