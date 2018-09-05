Image copyright PA Image caption The robber was armed with a machete

A masked robber threatened a shop worker with a machete during a robbery in Glasgow.

The raid on Wellshot Newsagent, on Wellshot Road in the Tollcross area, happened at 16:20 on Sunday.

Police said the 34-year-old man was uninjured, but it was a terrifying experience, and they are appealing for information.

The raider, who was wearing a black balaclava and dark sunglasses, ran off with an unknown amount of money.

He is described as 5ft 11in tall and was also wearing a blue jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

PC Holly Canning from the Divisional Robbery Unit said: "This was a terrifying experience for the man who was simply at his work. These crimes are violent and callous and will not be tolerated.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Where were you on Sunday? Did you see anyone matching the description in the area that afternoon? We urge you to contact us."