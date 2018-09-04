Pirate cabs

Image caption Black taxis should be the only vehicles picking up on the street

The black cab driver

Image caption Steven Grant from Unite the Union is also a black cab driver

Steven Grant is Cab Section secretary Unite the Union. He is also a Glasgow black cab driver.

He welcomes competition, but fears the dangers of people being picked up by taxis they didn't book.

He said: "I tend to work the night shift, especially the weekends, and what you'll have after midnight, is lots of private hire vehicles, sitting adjacent to the rank, and just waiting for members of the public coming along and tapping their window.

"These pirate taxis are operating almost with impunity because we have very little enforcement. Remember we have over 5,000 vehicles when you count taxis and private hire vehicles.

"It's having a big economic impact on both taxi drivers and private hire drivers.

"We are out there legitimately working to the conditions of our licences and we have these people, opportunists, sitting waiting to rip off the public.

"Everyone is okay with competition, but what we need is everyone to work legitimately.

"Private hire vehicles must be pre-booked. They can't pick up off the street like Hackney cabs can. They are breaking the terms of their licence and also invalidating their insurance and putting the public at risk.

"It is extremely dangerous because you have someone that is quite willing to break their licence conditions, to invalidate their insurance and there is scope there for further crime."

Mr Grant wants the city council, the police and the procurator fiscal service to work together on a "real and effective" deterrent by taking people that are caught pirating in front of the courts, giving them points for breaking the terms of their insurance and licence conditions and give them a hefty fine.

The private hire driver

Joe, a mini-cab driver, has been tempted to take the money offered to him by walk-ups on the street.

He sees why drivers may be willing to risk their registration.

Joe (his name has been changed to protect his identity) said: "Unfortunately it's one of the darker sides of taxiing out there.

"A couple of times I have taken someone home where I felt they were perhaps vulnerable.

"I mean, we have a duty of care, we will help, we will assist where we can.

"The temptation is always there. It's a fine line between greed and survival.

"At the end of the day, if the driver is struggling to feed kids, and put electricity in the meter, if somebody walks up to them and says 'here's £80' they think if these pirate drivers are going to take the money, so why not use these people who are willing to throw money at me, to earn the money that I've lost?

"But really drivers who are doing this at the moment, illegally, it's point blank disgusting."

Image caption Ellis asked taxi drivers if they would take her fare

'Six drivers picked me up in an hour'

Ellis Horne, BBC Timeline reporter, investigated how many private hire cars would be willing to pick up her fare from the street.

"I approached private hires and asked if they could take me home without prior booking.

"Six said yes in less than an hour, and all charged more than what I would normally pay for the journey.

"It is just over £20 normally, they were asking for £30 - £35 - though one asked for £25 up front."

All these private hires were found on Queen Street outside of the Gallery of Modern Art, Glasgow between midnight and 1am.