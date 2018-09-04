Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the unidentified man was discovered on Suna Path in Shotts

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on a footpath in North Lanarkshire.

Police had been treating the 48-year-old's death as unexplained after he was discovered on Suna Path in Shotts at about 01:55 on Monday.

The arrested man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.